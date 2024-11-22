Google's Chrome and Android Monopoly Under Siege

In a pivotal antitrust lawsuit, U.S. prosecutors are targeting Google's supremacy in online search, urging the tech giant to divest its Chrome browser and share data freely with competitors. The proposed measures aim to dismantle what's been labeled an illegal monopoly by the Department of Justice.

If approved, these interventions could remain in effect for up to a decade, overseen by a court-appointed committee. This committee would address Google's dominance, which currently accounts for 90% of searches in the U.S. The DOJ claims Google's practices have stifled competition by controlling critical distribution channels.

Facing such accusations, Google has described the DOJ's proposals as extreme, arguing they could damage American innovation. A trial on these matters is scheduled for April, with new political leadership potentially altering the case's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)