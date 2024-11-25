Britain's AI Arsenal: Guarding Against Cyber Threats from Russia

Britain and NATO allies must lead in the 'new AI arms race', British cabinet office minister Pat McFadden is set to declare, warning about the rising threat from Russian cyber criminals targeting Ukraine-supporting nations. Addressing a NATO Cyber Defence Conference in London, McFadden will announce plans for a new AI security lab to improve cyber defense and intelligence coordination.

Amid increased cyber threats from Moscow, McFadden will urge the U.S.-led alliance and businesses to fortify their cyber defenses against an aggressive Russia. He emphasizes, 'Cyber war is a daily reality, continuously testing our defenses,' underscoring NATO's enduring relevance 75 years post-foundation.

Highlighting the potential for AI to be weaponized against Ukraine backers, McFadden will stress AI's dual role in transforming national security and posing new risks as adversaries also explore its battlefield applications.

With £8.22 million in funding, the new lab will convene academic and government experts to examine AI's impact on national security and its use by Russia. McFadden states, 'The UK and allies are vigilantly monitoring Russia to counter their attacks publicly and privately, supporting Ukraine's sovereign struggle.'

