Karnataka Introduces Single Window System for Streamlined Industrial Approvals

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, announced a December deadline for departments to adopt a new Single Window System by January 2025. The Microsoft-developed software aims to simplify project approvals and provide a seamless online experience for investors, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

Karnataka is set to revolutionize its industrial approval processes with the introduction of the Single Window System, slated for full implementation by January 2025. M B Patil, the state's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, declared a December deadline for relevant departments to integrate this innovative software.

The new system, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, aims to tackle the existing procedural complexities that often lead to bureaucratic delays. By offering a completely online platform, it simplifies project approvals and plot allotments, ensuring investors have a seamless experience and can access necessary information with just their PAN or Aadhaar numbers.

The Chief Secretary will convene a meeting soon to expedite the new system's integration. Training sessions are planned for department staff to ensure effective adoption and utilization of the software. The move is part of the government's commitment to provide a hassle-free environment for investors proposing business ventures worth significant investments.

