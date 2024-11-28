Left Menu

Taiwan Excellence Partners with Bhumi Pednekar for Sustainable Manufacturing Campaign

Taiwan Excellence has launched a sustainable manufacturing campaign featuring actress Bhumi Pednekar, focusing on reducing carbon emissions. This initiative supports India's net-zero goals and promotes sustainable industrial practices globally. The campaign calls for collaborations and emphasizes Taiwan's leadership in innovative, eco-friendly technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:04 IST
  • India

Taiwan Excellence has unveiled a new sustainable manufacturing campaign with Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar leading the way. This initiative aims to bolster India's ambitions of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070 and slashing carbon emissions by one billion tons by 2030.

Vic Lin, spokesperson for the Taiwan External Trade Development Association in Mumbai, highlighted the campaign's focus on sustainable industrial growth without environmental harm. Pednekar, known for her dedication to sustainability, is seen as an ideal ambassador to promote Taiwan Excellence's values globally.

The campaign endeavors to forge industrial partnerships that leverage advanced manufacturing technologies for waste reduction and energy efficiency. Taiwan aims to set a global benchmark in sustainable industry practices, outlining its commitment to combating climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

