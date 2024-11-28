Left Menu

India Launches Probe Into Google's Gaming Policies

India's competition watchdog is investigating Google's alleged discriminatory policies against real-money gaming platforms like WinZO, which claim unfair exclusion from Google's Play Store. Complaints have arisen due to Google's preferential treatment of certain gaming categories, adding to Google's ongoing regulatory challenges in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:20 IST
India Launches Probe Into Google's Gaming Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's competition authority, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has initiated a probe into Google's alleged restrictive policies concerning real-money gaming on its platform. The investigation was triggered by a complaint from online gaming platform WinZO, which claims Google's practices are discriminatory.

This investigation adds to Google's growing regulatory concerns in India, where the tech giant has already faced penalties for abusing its market dominance, particularly in the Android operating system sector.

Google's revised policy permits real-money games in specific categories like fantasy sports and rummy, excluding broader categories such as carrom, puzzles, and car racing. This selective approval has led to accusations of a biased two-tier market system that disadvantages certain app developers, according to the CCI order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024