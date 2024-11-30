Left Menu

Bargain Hunting Amid Tariffs: Shoppers Navigate Black Friday Deals

Shoppers flocked to stores on Black Friday, eyeing deals amid concerns over tariff-induced price increases. Teagan Hickson snagged an air fryer at Walmart as she and others compared prices online, wary of rising costs next year. Despite smaller crowds, sales boomed, driven by spontaneous purchases and attractive discounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 04:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 04:53 IST
Bargain Hunting Amid Tariffs: Shoppers Navigate Black Friday Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the holiday season kicks off, shoppers descend upon stores for Black Friday deals, driven by the looming threat of price hikes due to upcoming tariffs. Teagan Hickson, among the bargain hunters, secured a digital air fryer at Walmart, mindful of her budget and the specter of increased costs next year.

Retailers across the nation, from Walmart to Target, rolled out discounts on popular items like TVs and toys, while consumers, wary of price surges, compared prices online before making purchases. Despite a downturn in store-based shopping, e-commerce saw a significant rise, with online sales expected to hit $10.8 billion.

Retailers are under pressure as inflation-weary shoppers make spontaneous deals during a shortened holiday shopping window this year. Experts note that with fewer days to shop, consumer behavior shifts, leading to an unexpected boost in retail growth despite financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024