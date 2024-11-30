Bargain Hunting Amid Tariffs: Shoppers Navigate Black Friday Deals

As the holiday season kicks off, shoppers descend upon stores for Black Friday deals, driven by the looming threat of price hikes due to upcoming tariffs. Teagan Hickson, among the bargain hunters, secured a digital air fryer at Walmart, mindful of her budget and the specter of increased costs next year.

Retailers across the nation, from Walmart to Target, rolled out discounts on popular items like TVs and toys, while consumers, wary of price surges, compared prices online before making purchases. Despite a downturn in store-based shopping, e-commerce saw a significant rise, with online sales expected to hit $10.8 billion.

Retailers are under pressure as inflation-weary shoppers make spontaneous deals during a shortened holiday shopping window this year. Experts note that with fewer days to shop, consumer behavior shifts, leading to an unexpected boost in retail growth despite financial constraints.

