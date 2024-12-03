Beijing's Retaliation: The Intensifying U.S.-China Tech War
The escalating U.S.-China trade tensions are evident with Washington's new semiconductor curbs. China's potential retaliation could target U.S. firms like Intel and PVH Corp. Beijing's tools include the Unreliable Entities List, export controls on critical minerals, and dual-use curbs, impacting numerous technology sectors.
The U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating due to Washington's recent semiconductor industry restrictions on China, sparking fears of potential reprisals from Beijing.
Chinese authorities have pledged to safeguard their interests, possessing various strategies for retaliation against American companies. The blockade of Micron following a failed security review highlights China's retaliatory potential, with Intel potentially at risk.
Additionally, Beijing announced a probe into U.S. firm PVH Corp for boycotting Xinjiang cotton, utilizing their Unreliable Entities List. China's export controls encompass rare earth materials critical to tech industries, affecting the balance of power in the global tech arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: US and Philippines Sign Military Intelligence Pact
Philippines, US Cement Defense Ties with Intelligence Pact
Strengthening Ties: Philippines-US Sign Military Intelligence Pact
Philippines and U.S. Forge Stronger Military Alliance with New Intelligence Pact
Strengthening Alliances: US and Philippines Enhance Military Intelligence Exchange