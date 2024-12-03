Beijing's Retaliation: The Intensifying U.S.-China Tech War

The U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating due to Washington's recent semiconductor industry restrictions on China, sparking fears of potential reprisals from Beijing.

Chinese authorities have pledged to safeguard their interests, possessing various strategies for retaliation against American companies. The blockade of Micron following a failed security review highlights China's retaliatory potential, with Intel potentially at risk.

Additionally, Beijing announced a probe into U.S. firm PVH Corp for boycotting Xinjiang cotton, utilizing their Unreliable Entities List. China's export controls encompass rare earth materials critical to tech industries, affecting the balance of power in the global tech arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)