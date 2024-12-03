Left Menu

AI Evolution in the Philippines Call Center Industry: Balancing Progress and Job Security

The Philippine BPO sector, a critical pillar of the nation's economy, faces workforce upheaval due to AI integration. Although the government advocates upskilling to offset job losses, entrenched labor rights issues and the lack of unionization pose significant challenges. Industry leaders express concern over potential displacement of low-skilled workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:20 IST
The Philippines, hailed as the world's call center capital, is at a crossroads as artificial intelligence threatens to disrupt its dominant BPO sector, which employs over 1.3 million people. Industry voices, like Mylene Cabalona from the BPO Industry Employees' Network, emphasize the urgent need to address labor rights alongside technological shifts.

Despite the growth of AI creating new roles, the risk of job displacement remains high for low-skilled workers, particularly in roles like customer service and quality assurance. Companies are actively exploring AI integration, but there is a pronounced gap between traditional skills and those needed to navigate AI advancements.

The government's focus on upskilling initiatives aims to mitigate these impacts, yet the absence of unions and secure labor rights continue to overshadow these efforts. Proposed legislative measures, like the Magna Carta for BPO Workers, seek to formalize fair wages and labor rights, but systemic industry challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

