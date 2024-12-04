Unveiling the Green Popemobile: A Symbol of Eco-Conscious Faith
The Vatican introduced a new all-electric popemobile from Mercedes-Benz for Pope Francis to greet pilgrims. This modified G-Class SUV features an elevated seat for better visibility and enhances the Pope’s stand for environmental consciousness. The Vatican has not disclosed the security details or cost of the vehicle.
The Vatican unveiled an innovative addition to its fleet on Wednesday, introducing an all-electric popemobile designed for Pope Francis. This cutting-edge vehicle, developed by Mercedes-Benz, will be used by the Pope to greet pilgrims at St. Peter's Square.
Specifically tailored to meet the pontiff's needs, the modified G-Class mid-size luxury SUV includes an elevated seat allowing for greater visibility during appearances. Coated in the traditional papal white, it also features heating in both the papal seat and grab bar for the Pope's comfort and safety.
According to Sten Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group, crafting this unique popemobile demanded "hundreds of hours of craftsmanship." While the vehicle's security elements remain undisclosed, this all-electric variant aligns with Pope Francis's environmental advocacies, despite the Vatican choosing to keep costs confidential.

