Vega C Rocket's Return to Space Delayed Again

Arianespace has announced yet another delay for the launch of Europe's Vega C rocket. The space agency attributed the postponement to a mechanical issue, specifically the inability to withdraw the mobile gantry.

This latest delay pushes the debut of the upgraded Italian launcher further, extending its two-year absence from space missions.

The earliest possible rescheduled launch is now set for Thursday at 2120 GMT, as confirmed by Arianespace in their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)