Vega C Rocket's Return to Space Delayed Again

Arianespace has postponed the launch of Europe's upgraded Vega C rocket due to a mechanical issue. This delay continues the rocket's two-year hiatus from space, with the earliest rescheduled launch now targeted for Thursday at 2120 GMT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:38 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Arianespace has announced yet another delay for the launch of Europe's Vega C rocket. The space agency attributed the postponement to a mechanical issue, specifically the inability to withdraw the mobile gantry.

This latest delay pushes the debut of the upgraded Italian launcher further, extending its two-year absence from space missions.

The earliest possible rescheduled launch is now set for Thursday at 2120 GMT, as confirmed by Arianespace in their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

