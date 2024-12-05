Vega C Rocket's Return to Space Delayed Again
Arianespace has postponed the launch of Europe's upgraded Vega C rocket due to a mechanical issue. This delay continues the rocket's two-year hiatus from space, with the earliest rescheduled launch now targeted for Thursday at 2120 GMT.
Arianespace has announced yet another delay for the launch of Europe's Vega C rocket. The space agency attributed the postponement to a mechanical issue, specifically the inability to withdraw the mobile gantry.
This latest delay pushes the debut of the upgraded Italian launcher further, extending its two-year absence from space missions.
The earliest possible rescheduled launch is now set for Thursday at 2120 GMT, as confirmed by Arianespace in their statement.
