Vega-C Rocket Marks Triumphant Return to Space

Europe's Arianespace has successfully launched the Vega-C rocket, marking a triumphant return to space two years after a disappointing inaugural commercial mission.

The rocket transported the Sentinel-1C satellite into orbit, essential for the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation initiative.

Liftoff occurred at 6:20 p.m. (2120 GMT) from the Kourou launch pad in French Guiana, as shown in live footage.

