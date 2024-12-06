Vega-C Rocket Marks Triumphant Return to Space
After a two-year hiatus due to a failed debut mission, Europe's Arianespace successfully launched the upgraded Vega-C rocket. The mission delivered the Sentinel-1C satellite into orbit for the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation programme, signifying a significant achievement for the program.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 03:08 IST
Europe's Arianespace has successfully launched the Vega-C rocket, marking a triumphant return to space two years after a disappointing inaugural commercial mission.
The rocket transported the Sentinel-1C satellite into orbit, essential for the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation initiative.
Liftoff occurred at 6:20 p.m. (2120 GMT) from the Kourou launch pad in French Guiana, as shown in live footage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satellite Imagery Exposes North Korea's Sanction-Busting Oil Imports
India's New Approach to Counting Farm Fires: A Shift from Satellites to Burnt Areas
Air pollution: SC asks Punjab govt to instruct its officers not to advise farmers to burn stubble after 4pm to avoid satellite detection.
India's PSLV-C59: Pioneering Global Space Innovation with Successful ESA Satellite Launch
Europe's Space Giants Eye New Satellite Venture Amid Starlink Challenge