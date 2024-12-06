Left Menu

Vega-C Rocket Marks Triumphant Return to Space

After a two-year hiatus due to a failed debut mission, Europe's Arianespace successfully launched the upgraded Vega-C rocket. The mission delivered the Sentinel-1C satellite into orbit for the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation programme, signifying a significant achievement for the program.

Updated: 06-12-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 03:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe's Arianespace has successfully launched the Vega-C rocket, marking a triumphant return to space two years after a disappointing inaugural commercial mission.

The rocket transported the Sentinel-1C satellite into orbit, essential for the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation initiative.

Liftoff occurred at 6:20 p.m. (2120 GMT) from the Kourou launch pad in French Guiana, as shown in live footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

