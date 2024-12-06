Left Menu

Iran launches advanced module to deploy satellites to higher altitudes, media say

Iran sent into space on Friday its heaviest-ever payload using the Simorgh carrier rocket including an advanced module for transferring satellites to higher-altitude orbits, state television reported. The Samān-1 transfer module, along with a CubeSat and a research payload "were successfully placed in an elliptical orbit with a high point of 410 km (255 miles) and a low point of 300 km," said the broadcast.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 13:25 IST
Iran sent into space on Friday its heaviest-ever payload using the Simorgh carrier rocket including an advanced module for transferring satellites to higher-altitude orbits, state television reported.

The Samān-1 transfer module, along with a CubeSat and a research payload "were successfully placed in an elliptical orbit with a high point of 410 km (255 miles) and a low point of 300 km," said the broadcast. The launch comes as the United States and European countries claim Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia that would be likely used in its war with Ukraine within weeks. Iran has denied this.

The Simorgh, a two-stage liquid-fuelled satellite launch vehicle, is built by Iran's defense ministry and Armed Forces Logistics, said Iranian media. "During its eighth launch, it achieved a new milestone by successfully delivering the Samān-1 Orbital Transfer Block and two other research payloads with a combined weight of approximately 300 kg (660 pounds), setting a new national record for the heaviest payload launched into orbit," they added.

In January, Iran said it had simultaneously launched three satellites for the first time using the Simorgh rocket. One satellite weighing 32 kg (70 pounds) and two nano-satellites of less than 10 kg each were sent to a minimum orbit of 450 km (280 miles), with the two smaller devices aimed at testing narrowband communication and geopositioning technology, Iranian media said at the time.

In September, Iran put into a 550-km (340-mile) orbit the Chamran-1 research satellite with the Qaem-100 satellite carrier. (Editing by Toby Chopra)

