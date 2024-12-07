India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 2 Scoreboard

Scoreboard at tea on day two of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. India 1st innings 180 all out Australia 1st innings (overnight 86/1) Usman Khawaja c Rohit b Bumrah 13 Nathan McSweeney c Pant b Bumrah 39 Marnus Labuschagne c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Nitish Reddy 64 Steven Smith c Pant b Bumrah 2 Travis Head batting 53 Mitchell Marsh batting 2 Extras: (b-13, lb-1, nb-4) 18 Total: 191/4 in 59 overs Fall of wickets: 24-1, 91-2, 103-3, 168-4 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-5-23-3, Mohammed Siraj 19-4-58-0, Harshit Rana 13-2-56-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 5-2-18-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-2-22-0.

