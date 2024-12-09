IIT Madras Launches AI App & Projects to Fuel Zero Emission Trucking

IIT Madras has unveiled an innovative AI-powered mobile application designed to monitor truck driving habits, focusing on enhancing safety and promoting energy efficiency, according to officials on Monday. The app will provide alerts to drivers regarding inadequate driving habits in relation to road conditions and will target diesel truck drivers covering over 4,000 kilometers monthly.

The Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking (CoEZET) at IIT Madras has concurrently launched two ambitious initiatives during the 'Get ZET– Shifting Gears to Zero Emission Trucking' event. IIT Madras Director, V Kamakoti, stated their goal is to speed up the transition to Zero Emission Trucks (ZET) like electric trucks in India, a vital move as trucks account for 5% of the fleet but consume 65% of diesel, leading to significant pollution and costs.

By raising awareness, fostering acceptance, and facilitating adoption, IIT Madras aims to empower stakeholders with knowledge about truck electrification, building essential trust and encouraging a shift towards cleaner transport solutions. These efforts are expected to bolster India's trucking industry's growth and environmental sustainability by reducing diesel imports, emissions, and improving driver comfort.

