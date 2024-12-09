Left Menu

IIT Madras Launches AI App & Projects to Fuel Zero Emission Trucking

IIT Madras has created an AI-driven mobile app to monitor truck driving behavior focused on safety and energy efficiency. Additionally, the Center of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking at IIT Madras has initiated projects to foster the adoption of electric trucks, aiming to curb diesel consumption and emissions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:57 IST
IIT Madras Launches AI App & Projects to Fuel Zero Emission Trucking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Madras has unveiled an innovative AI-powered mobile application designed to monitor truck driving habits, focusing on enhancing safety and promoting energy efficiency, according to officials on Monday. The app will provide alerts to drivers regarding inadequate driving habits in relation to road conditions and will target diesel truck drivers covering over 4,000 kilometers monthly.

The Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking (CoEZET) at IIT Madras has concurrently launched two ambitious initiatives during the 'Get ZET– Shifting Gears to Zero Emission Trucking' event. IIT Madras Director, V Kamakoti, stated their goal is to speed up the transition to Zero Emission Trucks (ZET) like electric trucks in India, a vital move as trucks account for 5% of the fleet but consume 65% of diesel, leading to significant pollution and costs.

By raising awareness, fostering acceptance, and facilitating adoption, IIT Madras aims to empower stakeholders with knowledge about truck electrification, building essential trust and encouraging a shift towards cleaner transport solutions. These efforts are expected to bolster India's trucking industry's growth and environmental sustainability by reducing diesel imports, emissions, and improving driver comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024