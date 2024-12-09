Left Menu

Flipkart Teams Up with DPIIT to Propel Indian Tech Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with Flipkart to support tech startups. The collaboration offers startups access to industry reports and research for market analysis and speeds up patent applications. Flipkart will guide startups in prototype development and global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a new partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart on Monday, aimed at bolstering tech startups in India.

According to DPIIT officials, this collaboration will provide startups with crucial access to industry reports, governmental research papers, and data sets for essential market analysis. Moreover, the initiative seeks to expedite patent applications, enabling startups to seize timely opportunities.

DPIIT's Joint Secretary, Sanjiv, emphasized that the agreement creates a synergistic environment for startups to thrive. Flipkart's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rajneesh Kumar, added that the company will offer resources, guidance, and support for achievements like prototype development, alongside opportunities for international growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

