Left Menu

Revival of the Giant Catfish: A Conservation Success Story

In Cambodia, six rare giant catfish, including three peaking at 131 kg, were caught in a short span, indicating critical conservation success. The Wonders of the Mekong project tagged and released these fish to collect vital ecological data, marking a hopeful turn for this endangered species' revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:57 IST
Revival of the Giant Catfish: A Conservation Success Story

A remarkable event unfolded in Cambodia where six giant catfish, some exceeding 120 kg, were captured within just five days. This occurrence has ignited hopes for the revival of a critically endangered species, ranked among the world's largest freshwater fish.

The Wonders of the Mekong project, a U.S.-backed conservation effort, spearheaded this initiative. Notably, three catfish were caught on a single day in the Mekong River, recorded with weights ranging from 95 kg to 131 kg, with two surpassing two metres in length. Subsequently, these specimens were tagged and released after collecting DNA samples for ecological research.

Zeb Hogan, a research biologist and project lead from the University of Nevada Reno, emphasized the unprecedented nature of these captures. "By tagging these fish, we gather crucial insights into their ecology, migrations, and habitats to enhance their survival prospects," he explained. This success story underscores 25 years of tireless conservation endeavors by Wonders of the Mekong, in partnership with local fisheries and communities, raising hopes for the species' future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024