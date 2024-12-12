Revival of the Giant Catfish: A Conservation Success Story

A remarkable event unfolded in Cambodia where six giant catfish, some exceeding 120 kg, were captured within just five days. This occurrence has ignited hopes for the revival of a critically endangered species, ranked among the world's largest freshwater fish.

The Wonders of the Mekong project, a U.S.-backed conservation effort, spearheaded this initiative. Notably, three catfish were caught on a single day in the Mekong River, recorded with weights ranging from 95 kg to 131 kg, with two surpassing two metres in length. Subsequently, these specimens were tagged and released after collecting DNA samples for ecological research.

Zeb Hogan, a research biologist and project lead from the University of Nevada Reno, emphasized the unprecedented nature of these captures. "By tagging these fish, we gather crucial insights into their ecology, migrations, and habitats to enhance their survival prospects," he explained. This success story underscores 25 years of tireless conservation endeavors by Wonders of the Mekong, in partnership with local fisheries and communities, raising hopes for the species' future.

