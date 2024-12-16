Gujarat's AI Taskforce: Leading the Future of Tech Governance

In a move designed to consolidate its leadership in social and economic development, the Gujarat government unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Taskforce on Monday. This initiative aims to integrate technology-driven governance across multiple sectors.

The announcement follows Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's statement at the Chintan Shibir held in Somnath. Led by the principal secretary of the science and technology department, the taskforce will prioritize strategic AI roadmap planning, including partnerships with education experts and private sector leaders like NVIDIA.

This body will also focus on aligning with the national AI framework and the India AI mission. Initial efforts will span a year, with a scheduled review, ensuring the project's scope and impact align with government objectives. An MoU with Microsoft to establish an AI Centre of Excellence further underscores Gujarat's commitment to harnessing AI's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)