Left Menu

Gujarat's AI Taskforce: Leading the Future of Tech Governance

The Gujarat government has established an AI Taskforce to promote technology-driven governance and maintain a leading position in social and economic development. The taskforce, led by the principal secretary of science and technology, will focus on strategic planning, AI adoption, policy advocacy, and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:53 IST
Gujarat's AI Taskforce: Leading the Future of Tech Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move designed to consolidate its leadership in social and economic development, the Gujarat government unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Taskforce on Monday. This initiative aims to integrate technology-driven governance across multiple sectors.

The announcement follows Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's statement at the Chintan Shibir held in Somnath. Led by the principal secretary of the science and technology department, the taskforce will prioritize strategic AI roadmap planning, including partnerships with education experts and private sector leaders like NVIDIA.

This body will also focus on aligning with the national AI framework and the India AI mission. Initial efforts will span a year, with a scheduled review, ensuring the project's scope and impact align with government objectives. An MoU with Microsoft to establish an AI Centre of Excellence further underscores Gujarat's commitment to harnessing AI's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024