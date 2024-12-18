Left Menu

Startup Alliances & SpaceX Power Glitch Reshape Space Ventures

Space startups in Japan and India are collaborating to explore using laser-equipped satellites to manage orbital debris, a mounting concern in space. Meanwhile, a power outage at SpaceX's California facility impacted the Polaris Dawn mission, which included a historic private spacewalk led by Jared Isaacman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 02:30 IST
In a bid to address the growing issue of space debris, Japan and India's space startups have announced a collaborative effort to study laser-equipped satellites. This pioneering approach aims to tackle the daunting challenge of orbital congestion.

The partnership between Tokyo-based Orbital Lasers and Indian robotics firm InspeCity is set to explore lucrative business opportunities in in-space services. These include de-orbiting defunct satellites and extending the lifespan of spacecraft, vital steps as more satellites fill the skies.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., a power failure at SpaceX's California mission control station occurred before a historic spacewalk in September. The outage caused a significant disruption in communication during the path-breaking Polaris Dawn mission, which marked the first private spacewalk involving notable astronaut Jared Isaacman.

