Startup Alliances & SpaceX Power Glitch Reshape Space Ventures

In a bid to address the growing issue of space debris, Japan and India's space startups have announced a collaborative effort to study laser-equipped satellites. This pioneering approach aims to tackle the daunting challenge of orbital congestion.

The partnership between Tokyo-based Orbital Lasers and Indian robotics firm InspeCity is set to explore lucrative business opportunities in in-space services. These include de-orbiting defunct satellites and extending the lifespan of spacecraft, vital steps as more satellites fill the skies.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., a power failure at SpaceX's California mission control station occurred before a historic spacewalk in September. The outage caused a significant disruption in communication during the path-breaking Polaris Dawn mission, which marked the first private spacewalk involving notable astronaut Jared Isaacman.

