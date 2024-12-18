Power Outage at SpaceX Raises Concerns Over Space Missions and Regulatory Oversight

In September, SpaceX faced a significant power outage at its California base, leading to a temporary loss of mission control during a crucial spacewalk in its Polaris Dawn mission. The event, which had not been previously reported, involved private astronauts, notably Jared Isaacman, partnered with Elon Musk.

This mission incident, which SpaceX resolved using alternative communication via its Starlink satellite network, highlights concerns about disclosure. It questions how private space enterprises report mishaps and potential regulatory conflicts, especially as Musk and Isaacman may assume influential roles in the forthcoming U.S. administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration was not required by law to be notified of in-space incidents due to an existing moratorium on strict regulation. The incident prompts debate about oversight in the competitive space sector, drawing attention to the need for transparency to ensure safety and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)