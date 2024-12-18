Failure to Launch: Japan's Space Ambitions Face Setback

A Japanese space startup, Space One, faced another setback in its quest to orbit satellites. The Kairos No. 2 rocket, launched from Wakayama prefecture, self-destructed minutes post-liftoff due to an anomaly. The incident marks the company's second failed attempt within nine months.

Efforts to elevate Japan's space status gained traction with the mission, but technical difficulties led to the mission's abortive outcome. President Masakazu Toyoda stated the company doesn't view it as a complete failure due to the valuable data retrieved for future attempts.

Japan's space industry, aiming for competitive edge, relied on this initiative to challenge the global market. Despite the hurdle, investments and efforts continue towards revolutionizing space transport capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)