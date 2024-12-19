Apple vs Meta: Interoperability Clash in the EU Spotlight

Apple has accused Meta Platforms of posing a threat to user privacy and security with its frequent requests for interoperability with Apple's software tools. This dispute underscores the ongoing competition between two of the world's largest tech companies.

The European Union's Digital Markets Act, effective since last year, mandates Apple to allow competitors and app developers access to their services, or risk up to 10% of its global revenue as a fine. Meta has submitted 15 such requests, more than any other company, seeking broad access to Apple's technology.

Apple argues that granting these requests could potentially enable Meta to access users' private data extensively, stirring privacy and security concerns. The European Commission is investigating Apple's compliance with the Act, with a decision expected in March next year.

