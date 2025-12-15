Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen will be in Berlin Monday evening, spokesperson says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:09 IST
EU's von der Leyen will be in Berlin Monday evening, spokesperson says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Berlin on Monday evening for talks on a possible peace agreement for Ukraine, a spokesperson told reporters. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is currently in Berlin where he is holding negotiations on a possible peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Von der Leyen and the leaders of Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden are among those expected to join the talks in the German capital on Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025