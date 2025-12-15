EU's von der Leyen will be in Berlin Monday evening, spokesperson says
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Berlin on Monday evening for talks on a possible peace agreement for Ukraine, a spokesperson told reporters. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is currently in Berlin where he is holding negotiations on a possible peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Von der Leyen and the leaders of Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden are among those expected to join the talks in the German capital on Monday evening.
