Left Menu

NoFrills.AI Breaks Barriers with NVIDIA Inception Program Entry

NoFrills.AI, a pioneering search engine supporting multiple languages, has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program, signifying its leadership in AI technology. Founded by the team behind Watasale, NoFrills.AI leverages proprietary technology to deliver accurate results in various languages, enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in information discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:42 IST
NoFrills.AI Breaks Barriers with NVIDIA Inception Program Entry
  • Country:
  • United States

NoFrills.AI, an innovative AI search engine supporting diverse languages, has proudly joined the NVIDIA Inception program. This acceptance underscores NoFrills.AI's position at the forefront of AI, machine learning, and data science, advancing its mission to democratize information discovery.

Founded by tech-savvy entrepreneurs Subhash Sasidharakurup, Dileep Jacob, and Vinci Mathews, who previously established Asia's first AI-driven autonomous store acquired by Amazon, NoFrills.AI empowers users to effortlessly discover content across multiple languages. Utilizing proprietary WISE architecture and neuro-symbolic AI, the platform delivers unparalleled search results in English, Spanish, and numerous regional Indian languages.

By overcoming local language tokenization challenges, NoFrills.AI offers precise and seamless results, transforming information discovery into a fluid experience. The platform also supports follow-up question threads, offering accurate translations and sources, making it a unique tool for breaking language barriers and fostering inclusivity in learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024