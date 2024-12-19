NoFrills.AI Breaks Barriers with NVIDIA Inception Program Entry

NoFrills.AI, an innovative AI search engine supporting diverse languages, has proudly joined the NVIDIA Inception program. This acceptance underscores NoFrills.AI's position at the forefront of AI, machine learning, and data science, advancing its mission to democratize information discovery.

Founded by tech-savvy entrepreneurs Subhash Sasidharakurup, Dileep Jacob, and Vinci Mathews, who previously established Asia's first AI-driven autonomous store acquired by Amazon, NoFrills.AI empowers users to effortlessly discover content across multiple languages. Utilizing proprietary WISE architecture and neuro-symbolic AI, the platform delivers unparalleled search results in English, Spanish, and numerous regional Indian languages.

By overcoming local language tokenization challenges, NoFrills.AI offers precise and seamless results, transforming information discovery into a fluid experience. The platform also supports follow-up question threads, offering accurate translations and sources, making it a unique tool for breaking language barriers and fostering inclusivity in learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)