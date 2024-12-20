Left Menu

Lumen Technologies Explores Sale of Consumer Fiber Operations Amid Strategic Shift

Lumen Technologies is considering selling its consumer fiber business to reduce debt and focus on AI-driven growth. Collaborating with Goldman Sachs, Lumen aims to evaluate interest for its high-speed internet services unit. As the company seeks strategic partnerships, potential deals could range from $6 billion to $9 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 01:56 IST
Lumen Technologies, based in Monroe, Louisiana, is initiating the sale of its consumer fiber operations as the company pivots from its legacy mass markets business, which has been in decline, toward growth in artificial intelligence-driven sectors.

With the assistance of investment bankers at Goldman Sachs, Lumen is gauging interest from potential acquirers, including industry competitors. The telecommunications giant could also consider selling a stake or forming a joint venture with a strategic partner.

A successful transaction involving Lumen's fiber unit, valued between $6 billion and $9 billion, would represent a strategic realignment for the company as it continues its efforts to cut debt and shift focus from legacy broadband and voice services to its burgeoning AI-linked opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

