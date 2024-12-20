Use of AI, Data Analytics in logistics sector to curb infra time and cost overruns: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, called for 100% integration of industry stakeholders onto government platforms to revolutionize India’s logistics sector. Speaking at the ULIP Logistics Hackathon 2.0 Awards Ceremony, he emphasized sustainability and urged participants to adopt green practices, such as electric mobility, biofuels, and multimodal transport options, to reduce carbon footprints and make sustainability the cornerstone of India’s logistics operations.

Shri Goyal highlighted the role of technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics, in optimizing logistics operations and reducing time and cost overruns. He stressed the importance of skill development by fostering collaborations between the government, private sector, and academic institutions to train a future-ready workforce. The Minister also proposed conducting hackathons every three months to encourage continuous innovation and tackle emerging logistics challenges.

Describing hackathons as a transformative governance model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Prayas," he noted that they provide a platform for young minds, startups, and innovators to contribute to nation-building.

Hackathon 2.0: A Nationwide Platform for Change

The ULIP Logistics Hackathon 2.0, launched on 24th September 2024 in collaboration with NITI Aayog and Startup India, aimed to address critical challenges in logistics. With over 4,751 registrations and 72 shortlisted participants, the event culminated in a grand finale on 20th December 2024, where 25 finalists presented groundbreaking solutions.

The hackathon focused on five core areas:

Data-Driven Optimization of Logistics Operations Tech-Driven Logistics Innovation Operational Efficiency and Optimization Unified Documentation and Digital Transformation Sustainable Logistics

Groundbreaking Solutions Unveiled

Participants showcased innovative solutions, including:

Accident Hotspot Mapping: Leveraging geospatial data and real-time analytics to enhance road safety and infrastructure planning.

Sustainable Supply Chain Management: Reducing carbon footprints through load consolidation, optimal routing, and real-time tracking.

Cargo Insurance and Risk Management: Advanced tools for seamless and cost-effective insurance tailored to logistics needs.

Driver and Vehicle Ecosystem Optimization: Real-time authentication, vehicle health monitoring, and load management tools for small-scale operators.

Digital Transformation: Unified documentation systems to streamline compliance and enable real-time data exchange.

Building on Success

The event builds upon the success of Hackathon 1.0 (2022), which attracted over 500 participants and resulted in the development of full-fledged applications currently contributing to the logistics ecosystem. This year’s edition, conducted in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Startup India, expanded its reach, ensuring broader participation and impact.

Promoting Transparency and Collaboration

The hackathon was organized transparently through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform, reinforcing the government’s commitment to integrity and excellence. The distinguished jury, comprising experts from logistics, operations, and data science, evaluated the solutions to identify the most innovative contributions.

Rewards for Excellence

The event offered a substantial prize pool of ₹20 Lakhs to inspire creativity and innovation:

₹5 Lakhs for the Most Innovative Solution

₹3 Lakhs for winners in each of the five focus categories

Vision for the Future

In his concluding remarks, Shri Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, emphasizing that logistics innovation is vital to achieving these objectives. He expressed optimism about India’s potential to lead global logistics innovation through sustainability, technological integration, and a skilled workforce.

The ULIP Logistics Hackathon 2.0 has set a new benchmark for innovation and collaboration, paving the way for transformative changes in India's logistics sector.