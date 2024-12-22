Record-Breaking Spacewalk by Chinese Astronauts and New Species Discovery in Peru

In an impressive feat, two Chinese astronauts have completed a record-breaking spacewalk lasting over nine hours, as reported by China's Manned Space Agency. This endeavor takes Beijing's space program to new heights, surpassing the previous record held by NASA astronauts James Voss and Susan Helms since 2001.

Meanwhile, a scientific expedition in Peru's Amazon revealed astounding biodiversity with the discovery of 27 new species. Among these, an 'amphibious mouse' with partially webbed feet that feasts on aquatic insects was notably highlighted. This expedition, conducted in 2022, also unveiled a range of species including fish, amphibians, and butterflies.

Representatives from Conservation International, including Trond Larsen, emphasized the significance of these discoveries, underscoring the importance of preserving the rich ecosystems found in the Amazon region. These findings not only contribute to scientific knowledge but also highlight the ecological diversity at risk in one of the world's most biodiverse domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)