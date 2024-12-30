Left Menu

YouTube Tests New 'Play Something' Feature for Spontaneous Viewing

YouTube's app is testing a floating 'Play Something' button designed to enhance user experience by offering a quick way to randomly discover content. The feature uses the Shorts player for a vertically oriented view and is currently in the testing phase, with no timeline for full rollout.

30-12-2024
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
YouTube is experimenting with a new feature designed to elevate the user experience on its mobile app. This innovation, a floating 'Play Something' button, is especially beneficial for those unsure of what to watch next, providing instant content access, as reported by The Verge.

Positioned just above the bottom bar of the YouTube app for Android, the button simplifies content discovery by allowing users to bypass endless recommendations. Upon activation, the app selects and plays a random video automatically, offering a more spontaneous and streamlined viewing experience.

The feature, distinguished by its use of the YouTube Shorts player, displays videos in a portrait-oriented format. This integration ensures an optimized view regardless of whether the content is a traditional YouTube video or a Shorts clip. This shift towards short-form content has set user expectations for potential updates, like full-screen video playback for standard content. Despite previous renditions like a 'Play Something' banner, this floating button represents the most advanced version yet. However, being in its testing phase, its widespread release remains uncertain, as The Verge notes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

