Garuda Aerospace and REIL Launch Drone Pilot Training in Jaipur

In a significant development for the drone industry, Garuda Aerospace has inked a deal with Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd (REIL) to establish a Remote Pilot Training Organisation in Jaipur.

This initiative aims to address the growing need for skilled drone operators by offering comprehensive training programs compliant with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) standards.

The collaboration leverages Garuda Aerospace's proficiency in drone technology and training alongside REIL's established infrastructure in Rajasthan, thus setting the stage for effective training. This partnership underscores Garuda's dedication to transforming industries and supporting India's emergence as a global drone powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)