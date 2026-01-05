Tragedy Strikes as Rooftop Collapses in Kolkata

An overnight tragedy unfolded in Kolkata's Park Circus area when a portion of a building's roof collapsed, leading to the death of an elderly woman and injuring two others, including a child, police reported. The incident, occurring between 3 and 3:30 AM, underscores the peril of neglected infrastructure.

The collapse occurred at Lohar Pool, where five individuals were sleeping. Three people sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. Tragically, one of the injured was declared brought dead upon arrival. Among the injured, one person suffered a leg fracture, whereas a child sustained injuries to the nose and mouth.

Local residents stated that despite living on rented premises, several families repeatedly requested the building owner to repair the structure. However, no written complaint has been lodged yet. Officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation are closely monitoring the situation and may inspect the building to evaluate its structural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)