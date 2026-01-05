Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Al Raidan: A Narrow Escape

The Al Raidan restaurant caught fire on Monday but was controlled within an hour. No casualties occurred as the restaurant was closed. A potential short circuit is suspected, and investigations will be conducted by the police and Electrical Inspectorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the Al Raidan restaurant on Monday morning, causing significant damage. The establishment, based in Palakkutty near Koduvally, was empty at the time, preventing any casualties.

Fire and Rescue Services received an emergency call around 10:30 a.m., prompting the quick dispatch of a fire tender from the Narikunni station. Firefighters managed to control the flames by around 11:30 a.m., bringing relief amid the distress.

Officials suspect a short circuit as the cause of the blaze. A thorough investigation will be led by the police and the Electrical Inspectorate to confirm the exact reasons behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

