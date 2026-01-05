Blaze Engulfs Al Raidan: A Narrow Escape

A fire broke out at the Al Raidan restaurant on Monday morning, causing significant damage. The establishment, based in Palakkutty near Koduvally, was empty at the time, preventing any casualties.

Fire and Rescue Services received an emergency call around 10:30 a.m., prompting the quick dispatch of a fire tender from the Narikunni station. Firefighters managed to control the flames by around 11:30 a.m., bringing relief amid the distress.

Officials suspect a short circuit as the cause of the blaze. A thorough investigation will be led by the police and the Electrical Inspectorate to confirm the exact reasons behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)