HL Klemove and HARMAN Forge Path for SDV Innovation

At CES 2025, HL Klemove and HARMAN formalized a partnership to advance software-defined vehicle technologies. The agreement focuses on developing a central compute platform that merges autonomous driving and infotainment functionalities, a crucial evolution in automotive technology.

The collaboration, marked by a signing event at HARMAN's booth, highlights their track-tested platform that validates integrated automotive technologies. This partnership positions them strategically for market expansion and unification of critical vehicle functions.

With leaders like Yoon Pal-joo of HL Klemove and Christian Sobottka of HARMAN, the initiative promises to enhance design flexibility, reduce costs, and improve energy efficiency. It sets a benchmark for future mobility solutions in the software-defined vehicle era.

