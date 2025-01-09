HL Klemove and HARMAN Forge Path for SDV Innovation
HL Klemove, a subsidiary of HL Group, has partnered with HARMAN, owned by Samsung Electronics, to develop a central compute platform for software-defined vehicles. This collaboration aims to merge autonomous driving and infotainment functionalities, accelerating future-ready automotive technologies and enhancing vehicle design flexibility and energy efficiency.
At CES 2025, HL Klemove and HARMAN formalized a partnership to advance software-defined vehicle technologies. The agreement focuses on developing a central compute platform that merges autonomous driving and infotainment functionalities, a crucial evolution in automotive technology.
The collaboration, marked by a signing event at HARMAN's booth, highlights their track-tested platform that validates integrated automotive technologies. This partnership positions them strategically for market expansion and unification of critical vehicle functions.
With leaders like Yoon Pal-joo of HL Klemove and Christian Sobottka of HARMAN, the initiative promises to enhance design flexibility, reduce costs, and improve energy efficiency. It sets a benchmark for future mobility solutions in the software-defined vehicle era.
