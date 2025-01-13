Digital Exhibition on Public Welfare Inaugurated in Prayagraj: Showcasing a Decade of India’s Achievements

A new digital exhibition focused on “Public Welfare through Public Participation” and showcasing the achievements, policies, programs, and schemes of the Government of India over the past decade was inaugurated today by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The event took place at the Triveni Marg Exhibition Complex in Prayagraj, attracting thousands of visitors on its opening day.

The exhibition will remain open free of charge for public viewing from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Visitors can explore detailed displays of the Government's initiatives through modern digital tools, including anamorphic walls, LED TV screens, LED walls, and a holographic cylinder, providing an immersive experience of key welfare schemes that have impacted millions of lives across India.

The exhibition highlights a diverse range of public welfare schemes aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens. Some of the major initiatives showcased include:

Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) – Providing affordable healthcare to the poor

Namo Drone Didi – Empowering women through technology

Lakhpatis Didi – Enabling financial independence for women

WAVES – Water conservation initiatives

Mudra Scheme – Supporting micro-enterprises and self-employment

Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme – Securing farmers against crop failure

Digital India – Promoting digital literacy and inclusion

Prime Minister Housing Scheme – Ensuring affordable housing for all

Vidyanjali – Bridging educational gaps

Skill India and Self-reliant India – Strengthening skill development and self-reliance

Swachh Bharat Mission – Ensuring cleanliness across the nation

Prime Minister Ujjwala Scheme – Providing clean cooking gas to households

Water to Every Home Scheme – Ensuring access to safe drinking water

Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi – Direct income support to farmers

These are just a few examples of the welfare schemes displayed, with additional programs focusing on women empowerment, youth, rural development, and infrastructure growth.

Cultural Programs: A Celebration of Uttar Pradesh's Heritage

Alongside the exhibition, a series of over 200 folk and classical performances from various regions of Uttar Pradesh will be held during the ongoing Mahakumbh Fair. The performances, which will run until February 26, 2025, offer a vibrant showcase of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural richness and heritage.

These programs will feature traditional dance, music, and rituals unique to different regions, reflecting the state's deep spiritual and cultural identity. Hundreds of local artists are participating, presenting an opportunity for visitors to engage with the diverse artistic expressions of the region while also learning about the government’s achievements and policies over the last decade.

A Holistic Experience for All Visitors

The combination of digital displays of government schemes and the cultural extravaganza allows visitors to connect with India's developmental journey in both a contemporary and traditional setting. The exhibition aims to create a deep and lasting impact, offering insights into India’s transformation through public participation, while celebrating the nation's cultural diversity and artistic achievements.

This initiative is not only an informative experience but also an interactive journey where the public can engage directly with the various schemes that have shaped their lives, encouraging further participation in national development.