QX Global Group Appoints Mandar Vanarse as CTO, Enhancing Tech Leadership

QX Global Group has announced a significant leadership appointment, naming Mandar Vanarse as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and board member. This move comes as the company seeks to bolster its technological strategy and business process management offerings.

Vanarse brings with him 30 years of extensive experience in technology leadership, having previously served as General Manager at Wipro Ltd. There, he spearheaded several important initiatives, including the development of generative AI platforms and digital transformation strategies. Notably, he created the ASSIMPLER framework, which has seen global adoption and contributed to United Nations award-winning projects.

Pom Chakravarti, CEO of QX Global Group, expressed confidence in Vanarse's capabilities, emphasizing his potential to drive significant advancements in the company's tech-first approach. Mandar Vanarse himself expressed enthusiasm about joining QX, highlighting his intent to enhance the Automation Acceleration Center and contribute to the company's continued growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)