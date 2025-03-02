18F Team Shutdown: Impact on Government Digital Innovation

The Trump administration has disbanded the 18F team, a crucial group of technology experts known for revamping federal digital services and improving websites across the government. This decision was confirmed by a spokesperson from the General Service Administration (GSA) on Saturday, citing alignment with executive orders focused on workforce optimization and governmental efficiency.

Approximately 90 employees from the 18F team were immediately barred from accessing their work devices. The GSA revealed that this action supports the "Implementing the President's Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative," an order issued on February 11. Elon Musk, leading the Trump administration's Government Efficiency team, acknowledged the move via social media, describing 18F as a "far-left government-wide computer office" that has now been "deleted."

Initially established in 2014 during President Obama's term, the 18F team played a pivotal role in making federal technological operations more accessible, modernizing data usage, and enhancing the government's customer service interface. Despite the team's disbandment, the IRS's free direct-filing tax website remains operational for the public.

