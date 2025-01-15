C-DOT and IIT Delhi Join Forces to Develop Indigenous Hardware for 6G Telecoms

In a groundbreaking step towards developing indigenous hardware for next-generation telecommunications technology, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D center under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi). The partnership focuses on the development of "Building Blocks for THz Communication Front Ends" to support India’s 6G ambitions.

This initiative comes under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) 6G Call for Proposals, launched by the DoT to accelerate research and development in 6G technologies. The collaboration aligns with the Bharat 6G Vision, which envisions designing, developing, and deploying advanced 6G networks to deliver secure, intelligent, and high-quality connectivity.

Project Scope and Objectives

The primary objective of this project is to develop fundamental devices and components for THz systems, which are essential for 6G communications and related applications such as military communication systems and material characterization. The initiative also aims to integrate these components with the recently established chip fabrication facilities in India, enabling end-to-end production of THz technologies within the country.

The project will be executed at IIT Delhi's state-of-the-art facilities in collaboration with SAMEER (Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research), Kolkata. C-DOT will serve as the implementing agency, ensuring seamless integration of research and development with production-level fabrication.

Strategic Importance for India

The collaboration represents a critical milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in advanced telecom technologies under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. The successful development of indigenous THz components will place India among the global leaders in 6G technology, enabling both economic growth and technological independence.

THz communication, a key enabler of 6G, offers unparalleled data transfer speeds, enhanced bandwidth, and secure connectivity, making it ideal for applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and immersive communication technologies.

The Signing Ceremony

The agreement was formalized during a ceremony attended by senior officials and key stakeholders. Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark collaboration, calling it a pivotal step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharat 6G Vision. He stated, "This partnership is an example of India’s commitment to fostering innovation and achieving technological excellence in telecommunications."

Prof. Ananjan Basu, the principal investigator from IIT Delhi, highlighted his team’s dedication to advancing the field of 6G. He remarked, "This opportunity strengthens our research capabilities and supports the development of cutting-edge infrastructure essential for India’s leadership in next-generation communication technology."

Future Outlook

The initiative is expected to contribute to India’s global competitiveness in the telecommunications sector by developing microelectronic THz components entirely within the country for the first time. Beyond 6G, the research could have applications in defense, healthcare, and other high-tech industries requiring precise and high-speed communication systems.

As India continues to invest in advanced telecom technologies, this collaboration between C-DOT and IIT Delhi demonstrates the nation’s commitment to becoming a global technology leader while driving economic growth and innovation.