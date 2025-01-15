Left Menu

EU Stands Firm on Digital Regulations Against Big Tech

The European Commission remains steadfast in enforcing the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, dismissing claims of delays against U.S. Big Tech. Vice President Henna Virkkunen clarified the investigations are in a technical phase. The acts ensure a fair online environment, debunk accusations of censorship.

Updated: 15-01-2025 17:12 IST
The European Commission is unwavering in its enforcement of the rules governing social media and large online platforms, announcing no delays against U.S. Big Tech companies, according to EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen.

Responding to reports of halted investigations, Virkkunen emphasized that the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) are being fully executed. She clarified the technical phase of current probes into giants like Apple, Meta, and Google involves necessary exchanges with the companies before any conclusions are drawn.

Virkkunen highlighted the strength of the DMA and DSA in ensuring a fair, secure online space. She also refuted claims by Meta's Mark Zuckerberg that these laws institutionalize censorship rather than protect free speech. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg urged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to intervene against potential EU fines on U.S. tech firms.

