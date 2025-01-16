Left Menu

Chinese Tech Firm Challenges U.S. Export Controls

Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology opposes the U.S. Commerce Department's plans to include it in the export control entity list, citing lack of factual basis.

Updated: 16-01-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 06:31 IST
  • China

Chinese artificial intelligence firm, Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology, expressed strong opposition to the U.S. Commerce Department's plan to include it and its subsidiaries on the export control entity list.

In a statement posted on its official WeChat account, Zhipu argued that the decision was unfounded.

The company stressed the need for evidence-based actions in the international trade sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

