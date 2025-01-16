Chinese Tech Firm Challenges U.S. Export Controls
Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology opposes the U.S. Commerce Department's plans to include it in the export control entity list, citing lack of factual basis.
Chinese artificial intelligence firm, Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology, expressed strong opposition to the U.S. Commerce Department's plan to include it and its subsidiaries on the export control entity list.
In a statement posted on its official WeChat account, Zhipu argued that the decision was unfounded.
The company stressed the need for evidence-based actions in the international trade sphere.
