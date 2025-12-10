Canada Expands Terrorist Entity List with New Additions

Canada has taken decisive action by adding four transnational extremist groups to its list of foreign terrorist entities. This move was announced by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on Wednesday.

The groups identified include 764, Maniac Murder Cult, and Terrorgram Collective, which are labeled as ideologically motivated violent extremist networks that specifically target young people. A fourth group, Islamic State-Mozambique, also joins the list as an affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

This development underscores the government's ongoing commitment to countering terrorism and addressing threats posed by extremist organizations with global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)