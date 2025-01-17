Thrills and Disappointment: SpaceX Starship Test Takes Off but Ends in Flames
SpaceX conducted a test flight for its Starship rocket, with booster capture success overshadowed by the rocket's destruction. Engines failed after 8 1/2 minutes, halting the Gulf of Mexico flight. This was a significant test for the upgraded spacecraft packed with dummy satellites.
SpaceX's latest Starship rocket test flight began with immense excitement but ended in disappointment as the spacecraft was destroyed. The rocket, launched Thursday, initially showcased a successful booster catch using the launch tower's mechanical arms.
Elon Musk's company reported a failure in the six engines, losing contact shortly after launch. This setback came as the rocket, containing dummy satellites, attempted a near-global flight path. Although the booster returned triumphantly to the pad, the ensuing destruction highlighted the challenges faced.
Despite this, SpaceX continues to innovate; improvements to the spacecraft and catch tower were evident during the test. Meanwhile, Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket also faced challenges, missing a targeted landing despite reaching orbit successfully.
