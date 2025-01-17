Left Menu

Thrills and Disappointment: SpaceX Starship Test Takes Off but Ends in Flames

SpaceX conducted a test flight for its Starship rocket, with booster capture success overshadowed by the rocket's destruction. Engines failed after 8 1/2 minutes, halting the Gulf of Mexico flight. This was a significant test for the upgraded spacecraft packed with dummy satellites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 17-01-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 06:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX's latest Starship rocket test flight began with immense excitement but ended in disappointment as the spacecraft was destroyed. The rocket, launched Thursday, initially showcased a successful booster catch using the launch tower's mechanical arms.

Elon Musk's company reported a failure in the six engines, losing contact shortly after launch. This setback came as the rocket, containing dummy satellites, attempted a near-global flight path. Although the booster returned triumphantly to the pad, the ensuing destruction highlighted the challenges faced.

Despite this, SpaceX continues to innovate; improvements to the spacecraft and catch tower were evident during the test. Meanwhile, Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket also faced challenges, missing a targeted landing despite reaching orbit successfully.

