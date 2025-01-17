Left Menu

Infosys Reports Robust Growth and Expands AI Collaborations

Infosys, a leader in digital services, achieved strong performance with $4,939M Q3 revenue, a 6.1% YoY growth. Operating margins rose to 21.3%. Notable achievements include AI advancements and expanded collaborations, enhancing its market position and client partnerships. Free cash flow hit a record $1,263M, and large deals reached $2.5B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:31 IST
Infosys, the global digital services leader, delivered a strong Q3 performance with $4,939 million in revenue, marking a 6.1% growth year-on-year. The operating margin improved to 21.3%, highlighting the success of its strategic initiatives and digital offerings.

The company's free cash flow reached a record $1,263 million, showcasing its financial robustness. Notably, Infosys secured large deal wins valued at $2.5 billion, with 63% net new deals, emphasizing its ability to attract significant client engagements.

CEO Salil Parekh emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing AI capabilities, particularly in generative AI, as part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy. Infosys continues to expand its global reach through strategic collaborations, such as those with StarHub and RheinEnergie, focusing on innovation and sustainability goals.

