India Eyes Semiconductor Supremacy with Boost in Local Supply Chain

India's semiconductor industry is poised for substantial growth, spanning across manufacturing, research, talent acquisition, and chip design, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This statement came in the wake of Dutch semiconductor heavyweights, ASML, embarking on creating a local supply chain within the nation. This move unfolds at SEMICON India 2026, as several global semiconductor entities plot investment and expansion strategies in India. A meeting between Minister Vaishnaw and ASML's Wayne Allan highlighted the firm's intent to fortify its Indian footprint.

Allan emphasized the necessity of constructing a robust local supply chain to enable manufacturing without the reliance on imported parts. "This endeavor will require time, but it's essential for our manufacturing ambitions," said Allan during talks with the Minister. ASML has begun dialogues with prospective Indian suppliers, yielding promising outcomes. The company is also engaging with industry counterparts, like Applied Materials and Lam Research, to gain insights from their Indian market experience.

Minister Vaishnaw revealed that the inaugural phase under Semicon 2.0 focuses on developing skilled human resources, with a goal to educate one lakh technicians for semiconductor manufacturing. "Our aim is to offer young Indians access to structured training aligning with industry standards, positioning them for roles within new production facilities established by the Semicon Mission," stated Vaishnaw. He declared that a stable foundation has already been laid for the semiconductor sector's growth across diverse segments, from materials to new fabs and R&D efforts. These advances, coupled with India's robust design capabilities and talent pool, strategically position the country as a front-runner in the global semiconductor arena.