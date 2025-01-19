TikTok Vanishes from App Stores Amid US Ban
TikTok has been removed from Apple's and Google's app stores as a U.S. federal law banning the app takes effect. The law mandates ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to sell the platform. This sudden removal highlights mounting tensions over data privacy and international relations.
TikTok has disappeared from Apple and Google's app stores following the enforcement of a U.S. federal law banning the social media giant.
The removal occurred by Saturday evening, shortly before the law, which demands ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a U.S. ban, went into effect.
This development underscores ongoing tensions over data privacy and international relations, impacting millions of American users.
