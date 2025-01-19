Left Menu

TikTok Vanishes from App Stores Amid US Ban

TikTok has been removed from Apple's and Google's app stores as a U.S. federal law banning the app takes effect. The law mandates ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to sell the platform. This sudden removal highlights mounting tensions over data privacy and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:34 IST
TikTok Vanishes from App Stores Amid US Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok has disappeared from Apple and Google's app stores following the enforcement of a U.S. federal law banning the social media giant.

The removal occurred by Saturday evening, shortly before the law, which demands ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a U.S. ban, went into effect.

This development underscores ongoing tensions over data privacy and international relations, impacting millions of American users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025