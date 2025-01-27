Left Menu

Simplifying E-Commerce: Kalyan Pushes for Fair Gift Card Balance Recovery

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called on e-commerce platforms to ensure simplicity and fairness in recovering funds from expired gift cards. He highlighted the difficulty users face in this process compared to adding funds. Kalyan urged the introduction of an automatic refund feature to enhance user trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:59 IST
Simplifying E-Commerce: Kalyan Pushes for Fair Gift Card Balance Recovery
gift card
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has urged major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, to simplify the process of recovering funds from expired gift cards. Speaking out on Monday, Kalyan highlighted the disparity between the ease of adding funds to a gift card and the cumbersome process of retrieving money once the card has expired.

In a post shared on X, Kalyan emphasized that while adding money to an Amazon gift card is quick and easy, users face complex hurdles when trying to reclaim balance from expired cards. He noted that the process requires contacting customer service and navigating a lengthy procedure, posing an inconvenience to users.

Kalyan has tagged important figures like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India, challenging them to develop a system where any unused gift card balance can be automatically refunded to the purchaser's linked bank account. Such a move, he argues, would save time and bolster trust in e-commerce platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025