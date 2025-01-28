Left Menu

Trump Highlights DeepSeek as a Wake-Up Call for US AI Efforts

President Donald Trump has highlighted the Chinese AI application DeepSeek as a competitive challenge for American companies. He sees its development as beneficial due to cost efficiency while urging US firms to focus on maintaining their technological edge. He dismissed fears of Chinese dominance in technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:40 IST
Trump Highlights DeepSeek as a Wake-Up Call for US AI Efforts
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump emphasized the emergence of the Chinese app DeepSeek as a significant competitive signal for American artificial intelligence developers. He urged US technology firms to remain intensely focused on retaining their competitive edge in the fast-evolving AI landscape.

DeepSeek, an AI entity, claims its models can rival those of US firms such as OpenAI and Google, but with potentially lower development costs. Trump acknowledged the potential benefits of this innovation in cost efficiency but advised vigilance in maintaining American technological supremacy.

On a flight aboard Air Force One, Trump addressed reporters, articulating confidence in US dominance over the tech sector, dismissing concerns of losing leadership in AI. He projected ongoing AI innovations domestically, reinforcing a competitive response to the international tech surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025