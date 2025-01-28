Trump Highlights DeepSeek as a Wake-Up Call for US AI Efforts

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump emphasized the emergence of the Chinese app DeepSeek as a significant competitive signal for American artificial intelligence developers. He urged US technology firms to remain intensely focused on retaining their competitive edge in the fast-evolving AI landscape.

DeepSeek, an AI entity, claims its models can rival those of US firms such as OpenAI and Google, but with potentially lower development costs. Trump acknowledged the potential benefits of this innovation in cost efficiency but advised vigilance in maintaining American technological supremacy.

On a flight aboard Air Force One, Trump addressed reporters, articulating confidence in US dominance over the tech sector, dismissing concerns of losing leadership in AI. He projected ongoing AI innovations domestically, reinforcing a competitive response to the international tech surge.

