Draup Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification Again!

Draup, a pioneer in leveraging AI-driven insights, has once again achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification in India, valid from January 2025 to January 2026. This marks the third consecutive year Draup has received this accolade, attributed primarily to positive employee feedback.

The certification underscores a robust workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, and pride, where employees feel empowered and valued. Draup emphasizes continuous professional and personal growth, aligning with its mission to foster a supportive and inclusive environment.

HR Director Zoheab Rehaman expressed pride in this achievement, attributing it to the exceptional people at Draup. He emphasized the company's ongoing dedication to improvements in workplace diversity, equity, and learning. Draup remains committed to future advancements and excellence within the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)