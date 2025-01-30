Left Menu

Draup Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification Again!

Draup has achieved Great Place to Work Certification in India for the third consecutive year, showcasing its strong workplace culture. The certification highlights the company's commitment to employee empowerment and growth, alongside its focus on diversity, equity, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:14 IST
Draup Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification Again!

Draup, a pioneer in leveraging AI-driven insights, has once again achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification in India, valid from January 2025 to January 2026. This marks the third consecutive year Draup has received this accolade, attributed primarily to positive employee feedback.

The certification underscores a robust workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, and pride, where employees feel empowered and valued. Draup emphasizes continuous professional and personal growth, aligning with its mission to foster a supportive and inclusive environment.

HR Director Zoheab Rehaman expressed pride in this achievement, attributing it to the exceptional people at Draup. He emphasized the company's ongoing dedication to improvements in workplace diversity, equity, and learning. Draup remains committed to future advancements and excellence within the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025