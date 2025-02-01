Left Menu

India's Technological Leap: Union Budget Fuels GCCs and AI Excellence

The Union Budget highlights significant financial investment and national frameworks to bolster India's technological landscape. This includes Rs 500 crore for a Centre of Excellence in AI for education, a new Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds for startups, and a framework for Global Capability Centres in Tier-2 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:27 IST
India's Technological Leap: Union Budget Fuels GCCs and AI Excellence
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget put a spotlight on new and emerging technologies as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled strategic moves to boost India's digital landscape. A notable announcement was the Rs 500-crore Centre of Excellence in AI focused on education.

To further galvanize growth for startups, a fresh Rs 10,000 crore is earmarked under an expanded Fund of Funds. This investment aims to inject velocity into a burgeoning ecosystem, providing agile teams with much-needed capital.

Additionally, a national framework will guide states in fostering Global Capability Centres in Tier-2 cities, enhancing infrastructure, talent availability, and strategic industry collaboration, ensuring India's competitive edge in digital and business services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025