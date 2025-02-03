Gopal Vittal Takes the Helm: GSMA's New Acting Chair

Gopal Vittal, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, has been named as the acting chair of the GSMA board. The development follows the resignation of José Maria Álvares-Pallete, the Chairman and CEO of Telefónica, who consequently stepped down as Chair of the GSMA.

In an announcement, Airtel highlighted Vittal's appointment, emphasizing his previous tenure as a key board member and his recent re-election as the Deputy Chair. This shift marks an important transition within the GSMA, reflecting Vittal's growing influence in the global telecom sector.

The GSMA, which represents over 1,100 companies across the telecom ecosystem globally, relies on leadership from various sectors including telecom service providers, device manufacturers, and internet companies. Vittal's leadership promises to forge new paths in the rapidly evolving industry landscape.

