Gopal Vittal Takes the Helm: GSMA's New Acting Chair

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD of Bharti Airtel, has been appointed as the acting chair of the GSMA board following the resignation of Telefónica's José Maria Álvares-Pallete. Vittal, who was recently re-elected as the Deputy Chair of GSMA, steps in to lead the global telecom organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:00 IST
  • India

Gopal Vittal, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, has been named as the acting chair of the GSMA board. The development follows the resignation of José Maria Álvares-Pallete, the Chairman and CEO of Telefónica, who consequently stepped down as Chair of the GSMA.

In an announcement, Airtel highlighted Vittal's appointment, emphasizing his previous tenure as a key board member and his recent re-election as the Deputy Chair. This shift marks an important transition within the GSMA, reflecting Vittal's growing influence in the global telecom sector.

The GSMA, which represents over 1,100 companies across the telecom ecosystem globally, relies on leadership from various sectors including telecom service providers, device manufacturers, and internet companies. Vittal's leadership promises to forge new paths in the rapidly evolving industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

