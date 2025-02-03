BPCL and Refroid Technologies Unveil India's First Indigenous AI-Driven Liquid Coolant

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading energy company in India, joined hands with Refroid Technologies to unveil the country's first domestically developed liquid coolant. This product, tailored specifically for next-generation AI-driven data centers, marks a significant leap towards energy efficiency and sustainability within India's burgeoning digital infrastructure.

Data centers are at the heart of the digital economy, but their heavy energy consumption and heat production pose substantial challenges. The innovative liquid coolant crafted by BPCL and Refroid Technologies offers a cutting-edge solution to these issues. By improving cooling efficiency and minimizing carbon emissions, the coolant aims to revolutionize data center operations both in India and globally.

BPCL's commitment to this initiative underscores its dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship. The company plans to implement this coolant in its own facilities, thus setting a benchmark in efficiency and sustainability. BPCL Executive Director Shubhankar Sen emphasized the significance of this venture as a stride towards India's energy independence and environmental alignment with global standards.

