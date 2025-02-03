Ontario Strikes Back: Starlink Contract Canceled Amid U.S. Tariff Dispute

The Canadian province of Ontario has taken decisive action by canceling a C$100 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink, in response to tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision marks the latest step in the escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States.

The tariffs, set to begin on Tuesday, involve a 25% levy on Canadian imports except for oil, which faces a 10% charge. These have sparked concerns of a potential recession in Canada's economy. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is also banning U.S. companies from participating in provincial contracts.

This move is part of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's stance on retaliation, indicating U.S.-based businesses could lose tens of billions in revenue. The cancellation affects Starlink's plan to provide high-speed internet to remote communities, under a deal signed last November. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a 25% tariff on C$155 billion of U.S. goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)