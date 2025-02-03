Left Menu

Ontario Strikes Back: Starlink Contract Canceled Amid U.S. Tariff Dispute

Ontario has canceled a C$100 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink in retaliation against U.S. tariffs imposed by President Trump. The move underscores rising tensions between Canada and the U.S., straining economic ties and prompting counter-tariffs. Premier Doug Ford emphasizes the economic impact on U.S. companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:48 IST
Ontario Strikes Back: Starlink Contract Canceled Amid U.S. Tariff Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Canadian province of Ontario has taken decisive action by canceling a C$100 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink, in response to tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision marks the latest step in the escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States.

The tariffs, set to begin on Tuesday, involve a 25% levy on Canadian imports except for oil, which faces a 10% charge. These have sparked concerns of a potential recession in Canada's economy. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is also banning U.S. companies from participating in provincial contracts.

This move is part of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's stance on retaliation, indicating U.S.-based businesses could lose tens of billions in revenue. The cancellation affects Starlink's plan to provide high-speed internet to remote communities, under a deal signed last November. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a 25% tariff on C$155 billion of U.S. goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025