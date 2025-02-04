Sino-American Tensions Soar with New Trade Measures

In a fresh escalation of trade tensions between the world's largest economies, China announced a slew of measures targeting U.S. businesses. This move came just minutes after the United States imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods under President Donald Trump. Companies affected include Google, farm equipment manufacturers, and the fashion brand Calvin Klein's owner.

In swift retaliation, Beijing has slapped tariffs on U.S. products such as coal, oil, and some automobiles. Among the significant steps is a probe initiated by China's State Administration for Market Regulation into Google, suspected of violating anti-monopoly laws. While Google's presence in China is minimal, with its search engine blocked, the company maintains partnerships with Chinese advertisers.

China's Commerce Ministry added PVH Corp and U.S. biotech firm Illumina to its 'unreliable entity' list, claiming discriminatory actions against Chinese entities. With potential fines and sanctions looming for those on the list, the broader implications of these measures have yet to unfold. Meanwhile, tariffs are also set to affect U.S. farm equipment and niche products like Tesla's Cybertruck, indicating a widening rift in Sino-American commercial relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)